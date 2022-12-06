Rejlers Group is celebrating its 80th anniversary in different countries where Rejlers is currently established. Rejlers Abu Dhabi is no exception, and is celebrating this remarkable achievement and its presence of 11 years in the UAE.
Rejlers Abu Dhabi and its Middle East operations are headquartered in the heart of Abu Dhabi city, in the close vicinity of its main customer offices. Rejlers Abu Dhabi office has further expanded during 2022, in line with its RAD200 strategic initiative and is currently having the strength of more than 200 permanent professionals stationed in its Abu Dhabi downtown state of art and modern engineering office. Another
300 professionals are available through Rejlers Extended Design Center in India.
During 2022, Rejlers Abu Dhabi has signed new and renewed existing frame agreements with ADNOC and its operating companies and continues to serve the entire supply chain from upstream onshore and offshore to midstream and all the way to downstream energy, oil and gas industries.
The current customer base includes both national oil companies and EPCs (Engineering, Procurement and Construction), starting from concepts and FEED (Front End Engineering Design) studies to detail engineering. Our portfolio covers all engineering disciplines. Rejlers Abu Dhabi continues to improve its ICV rating during 2022 and is looking forward to continuous improvement.
Rejlers Abu Dhabi is involved in several energy efficiency, debottlenecking, sustainability and decarbonisation projects.
Jarmo Suominen, Director, Middle East Region and General Manager, Abu Dhabi Branch, Rejlers International Engineering Solutions, says, “We are working hard to support the UAE’s sustainability development and to build up a strong local engineering and project management hub.
“At Rejlers, we believe in local presence, long-term commitment and continuous learning. Rejlers is the Home of the Learning Minds.”