WORLD
Prince William plays soccer and beach volleyball before the COP30 climate summit

Prince William admires Rio’s stunning landscapes and joins locals before the COP30 summit

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: Britain’s Prince William enjoyed a lively start to his Brazil visit, joining football legend Cafu for a friendly soccer match and playing beach volleyball on Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach. The visit precedes his participation in the COP30 climate summit in the Amazon region.

The 43-year-old heir to the British throne is in Brazil to promote his Earthshot Prize, which grants £1 million ($1.3 million) each to five innovative environmental projects. Later, the prince rode Rio’s famous Sugarloaf Mountain cable car, where Mayor Eduardo Paes presented him with the keys to the city.

Paes said William was “amazed by the beauty of Rio,” as the two discussed the city’s unique geography — from favelas perched on forested hills to sweeping ocean views. The prince is expected to address global leaders at COP30 on behalf of King Charles III, underscoring his long-standing environmental advocacy.

Video by AFP

