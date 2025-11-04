Prince William plays soccer and beach volleyball before the COP30 climate summit

Dubai: Britain’s Prince William enjoyed a lively start to his Brazil visit, joining football legend Cafu for a friendly soccer match and playing beach volleyball on Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach. The visit precedes his participation in the COP30 climate summit in the Amazon region.

The 43-year-old heir to the British throne is in Brazil to promote his Earthshot Prize, which grants £1 million ($1.3 million) each to five innovative environmental projects. Later, the prince rode Rio’s famous Sugarloaf Mountain cable car, where Mayor Eduardo Paes presented him with the keys to the city.