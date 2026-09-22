Pope Leo urges responsible AI development to promote peace

Pope called for AI to be guided by wisdom, human dignity, and the common good
Dubai: Pope Leo XIV has called for the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI), saying technological progress should be guided by human values and used to promote peace in a world facing conflict and division.
In a message to participants at the first AI4Peace Global Biennial Symposium and International Conference, the Pope has noted that AI development should go beyond technical expertise and be guided by “wisdom and charity.”
The goal should be to ensure that technological progress “may serve the dignity of every person and strengthen the bonds that unite the human family.”
The message has been delivered by Fr. Andrea Ciucci, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy for Life, during the symposium at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.
Pope Leo has urged participants to explore how AI could contribute to peacebuilding and help address conflicts.
He has highlighted the potential for AI to foster dialogue, reconciliation, and solidarity among the people.
The Pope's message has come as governments, technology companies, and researchers around the world examine how AI should be developed and governed, including its implications for security, human rights, and international cooperation.
The Pope has referred to his encyclical “Magnifica humanitas,” describing its vision as a guide for navigating the digital era.
His message has placed human dignity at the centre of the conversation about AI. It has been suggested that decisions about the development and use of AI should consider not only what the technology can do, but also how it affects people and society.
For countries investing heavily in AI and digital transformation, the issue of responsible innovation has become increasingly important.
The inaugural AI4Peace symposium, held from September 20 to 22, has brought together experts and researchers to examine the opportunities and challenges presented by AI in several areas.
These have included conflict prevention and resolution, human rights and global governance, as well as the potential role of technology in peacebuilding.
Meanwhile, Pope Leo has concluded his message by expressing hope that the participants' discussions would lead to lasting results.
He has offered his prayers that their efforts would “bear lasting fruit,” reinforcing his call for technological innovation to be directed towards the common good.
At the heart of his message has been a clear principle that as AI becomes more powerful and widespread, its development should remain closely connected to the dignity of people and the goal of building a more peaceful and united world.