This provided provided by the Fire Brigade of Northern France a panther walks on the gutter of a building in Armentieres, northern France, Wednesday Sept.18, 2019 Image Credit: AP

PARIS: Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther.

Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents of a neighborhood near Lille reported that a big cat had been spotted "strolling on residential gutters" on Wednesday night.

Photos taken after the fire brigade's arrival captured the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.

After firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the curious cat burglar slipped inside a house and workers trapped it.