Visitors locked out on Sunday morning in Paris as museum staff met about coronavirus

People line up at the Louvre Museum as the staff closed the museum during a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 1, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Art lovers were left locked out of the Louvre in Paris on Sunday morning as the world’s most-visited museum held a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak.

Long lines of disgruntled tourists snaked outside the museum, the home of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa portrait and the Venus de Milo sculpture.

A spokeswoman said the museum in central Paris was expected to open after the meeting between management, personnel and the staff doctor.

She added museums were not covered by government orders to cancel, until further notice, all public gatherings indoors or in confined spaces with more than 5,000 people.

The government issued the orders on Saturday as it tries to contain the spread of the virus. As of Saturday evening, France had 100 confirmed cases of the disease.