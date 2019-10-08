"Big Boy", the goat, had escaped from a farm several miles away

Illustrative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Ashland, Ohio: An Ohio homeowner is busy cleaning up after a large goat broke into her home by ramming through a sliding glass door and then settling down for a nap in a bathroom.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Logan Keathley returned to his family's Sullivan Township home Friday to find their German Shepherd agitated and the house reeking. That's when he discovered "Big Boy," a goat who had escaped from a farm several miles away, napping in a bathroom.

Logan's mother, Jennifer, began calling friends for advice. Ashland County sheriff's deputies arrived, put a rope around Big Boy's neck and tried to entice him outside with food. They finally grabbed the goat by the horns and led him outside.