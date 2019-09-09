Hand prints are made by people painted with black grease on a wall during the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain. Image Credit: AP

Baza, Spain: Of all the sometimes bizarre summer festivals held in Spain, the Cascamorras event is probably the darkest.

Some 15,000 participants throw black paint over each other for several hours every September in the small town of Baza, in the southern province of Granada.

The frenzied but good-natured fight is a re-enactment of a 15th-century feud between two villages. The "Cascamorras" represents a thief who attempted to steal a religious image from a local church. He is dressed up like a harlequin.

Boys painted with black grease celebrate during the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain. Image Credit: AP

People try to stop him, chasing him and throwing black paint as they run through the streets. It's a colorful event, even in black.