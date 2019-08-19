The baby was treated for dehydration and is in better condition

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

London, Kentucky: Police in Kentucky say a mother and grandmother were arrested when deputies discovered a 16-day-old newborn covered in ants on the floorboard of their van.

News outlets report 32-year-old Rebecca Jean Fultz and 69-year-old Charolette J. Simpson were charged Thursday with criminal abuse of a child and failure to use a child restraint device.

A news release from Laurel County sheriff's office says the baby was found during a traffic stop.

The statement says deputies found the baby on the floorboard between the front seats, soiled and breathing heavy. The van didn't have a safety seat and there was no air conditioning.

The release says the baby was treated for dehydration and is in better condition.