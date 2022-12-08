Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines.
Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.
The girl wrote: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”
Director Marcia Mayeda replied with a letter along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape license tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one. Photos of the license and Madeline’s letter were posted to the agency's social media.
The licensing letter included five conditions:
- The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10.
- The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows.
- The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week.
- The unicorn’s horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.
- Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn’s good health."
Mayeda commended Madeline for her “sense of responsible pet ownership.”