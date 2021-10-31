Dubai: Jordanian security forces have arrested a man for strangling his wife to death in front of their six children in Zarqa, northeast of Amman, local media reported.
The victim’s body was discovered two days after the crime as police were called by neighbours who complained of foul odour coming out of the family’s house. The suspect took his children with him before he fled the crime scene.
The eldest son, 12, was questioned by the juvenile public prosecutor on suspicion of assisting his father in the crime. The Grand Criminal Court’s prosecutor has ordered the detention of the suspect on charges of premeditated murder.
The Zarqa juvenile judge has ordered provision of protection and care to the pyschlogically traumatised children -- four girls and two boys aged between 2.5 and 12 years, at a care centre of the Ministry of Social Development.
According to a security source, the suspect, a drug addict, committed the crime a few days after he was released from a drug rehabilitation centre.