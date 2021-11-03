Dubai: A Jordanian man reportedly divorced his wife for recording a voice note of his mother while she was snoring during her sleep, local media reported. The woman is said to have shared the recording on her family’s WhatsApp group.
The man was infuriated upon learning about this, and a heated argument ensued which ended with the man divorcing his wife.
Last April, a Jordanian man divorced his wife in public in front of bystanders after both of them engaged in a row over a mansaf meal, a traditional Arab dish popular in Jordan.
In a post published on his Facebook page, the man said that he divorced his wife because she had ignored his side of the family and had only ever thought of her own family.
“When we invited her family to a Ramadan iftar, she prepared them a mansaf but when my mother came for an iftar during Ramadan, she ordered her a shawarma meal,” the husband said.
Over the past decade, Jordan has witnessed a spike in divorces. In 2016, it had the highest divorce rate in the Middle East, according to the Department of Statistics, with the number of divorces increasing to 21,969 in 2016 from 1,000 in 2011.