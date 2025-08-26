GOLD/FOREX
Hello, I love you: Courier’s bold line sparks marriage

Chinese courier and American teacher’s whirlwind romance goes viral

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Despite not owning a home or car, Liu said Harris never cared about wealth: “We are soul mates.”
A 27-year-old food courier from Liaoning, China, has gone viral after sharing his whirlwind romance. Liu met his wife, Hannah Harris, a 30-year-old American nursery teacher from Alabama, just five months before their wedding. The pair first crossed paths when Liu delivered noodles to Harris and they bumped into each other in an elevator. Harris had recently moved to Shenyang to teach English at a kindergarten.

“I don’t speak much English, so I just said, ‘Hello, I love you’,” Liu recalled. Harris laughed, and the two soon exchanged contact details. She suggested a language exchange—Liu helping her with Chinese while she taught him English. As they grew closer, Liu shared photos of his cats and videos of himself cooking and rollerblading. They quickly discovered shared passions for animals, food, and sports.

Their relationship blossomed as Harris joined Liu on delivery runs and weekend trips to nearby villages. In January, Liu proposed at an underground station with a diamond ring. “Although we’ve known each other a short time, I feel she’s the one,” he said. Two months later, they married in Liu’s hometown, with Harris’ parents sending video blessings from the US.

Despite having no house or car, Liu said Harris never cared about material things: “We are soul mates.”

According to an NDTV report, the couple now use translation apps to communicate while learning each other’s languages. They share a teddy dog named Pudding, cook each other’s national dishes, and enjoy cycling together. Harris hopes to become an author, and Liu dreams of traveling across China with her.

Liu’s advice to others was simple: “If you love someone, say it out loud.”

