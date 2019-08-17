A waiter was shot dead
A French waiter was shot dead here on Friday night for reportedly taking time to serve a sandwich a customer ordered. Image Credit: Googlemaps

Bobigny, France: A waiter at restaurant near Paris was shot dead by a customer angry at having to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the case said Saturday.

Colleagues of the victim called police after he was shot him with a hand gun at an eatery in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand on Friday night, the source said.

Waiter shot dead in Paris
Local police reported that a waiter was shot dead on August 16, shortly after 9 pm, in a small restaurant / pizzeria in Noisy-le-Grand, rue de la Piazza, Paris. Image Credit: LP / CG

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

The gunman, who witnesses said lost his temper "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough" for his liking, fled the scene.

Police have opened a murder investigation.