Dubai: Australia has officially announced that tomorrow, Monday, is the last day of Sha'ban, and Tuesday, March 12, will be the first day of Ramadan.

The Grand Mufti of Australia, in cooperation with the Federal Council of Imams, the Australian Fatwa Council, and the Council of Fatwa and Sharia Arbitration, confirmed that Monday marks the end of Sha'ban, and Tuesday, March 12, will be the first day of Ramadan.

Due to its geographical position and the way the moon appears relative to its territory, Australia is often the first country to announce the start of Ramadan.

As Australia is situated in the eastern hemisphere and ahead in time zones compared to many other countries, it is often positioned to commence Islamic lunar months earlier than countries in the western hemisphere.

Brunei

Brunei has announced that Tuesday, March 12 is the first day of Ramadan, due to the inability to see the crescent moon from several locations in the Sultanate.

Malaysia

Malaysia announces that it was impossible to see the crescent of Ramadan and that Tuesday, March 12 will be the first day of the holy month.

Indonesia

The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Indonesia announced that Tuesday is the first day of Ramadan, and tomorrow, Monday, is 30 Shaaban. The crescent moon has not been successfully observed at all observation points in Indonesia.

Singapore

The Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir announced that according to astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Ramadan is "unlikely to be seen above Singapore's horizon" when the sun sets on Sunday evening.

"As such, I am pleased to declare that the first day of fasting for the month of Ramadan falls on Tuesday, March 12, 2024."

Philippines

GMA News reported that the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ (BDI) announced Ramadan is set to start on Tuesday, March 12, as the moon was not sighted on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in the Arab world, moon-sighting committees are set to convene today after the Maghreb prayers to observe the crescent moon, which heralds the beginning of Ramadan.