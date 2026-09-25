Naturopath Barbara O’Neill questioned in Qatar, allowed to leave

According to O’Neill, several officials arrived at her accommodation and one identified himself as being from Qatar’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). She was told that she needed to accompany them to a police station.

O’Neill, who has an international following for her talks on nutrition, natural remedies and lifestyle-based approaches to health, recounted the incident in a video posted on her official Instagram account.

Dubai: Australian naturopath and health educator Barbara O’Neill has said she was questioned by authorities in Qatar before being allowed to continue her travels and return to Dubai.

She said she was questioned for nearly an hour before being told that she could return to her hotel rather than remain at the police station overnight.

“I did cry,” she recalled, saying an officer asked why she was crying and pointed out that nobody had hurt her.

According to O’Neill, she later appeared before the head prosecutor with two lawyers present and was informed that there was no restriction preventing her from travelling.

She said she returned as directed and spent about five hours at the station while the matter was considered by legal officials.

Some of her health-related teachings have previously attracted scrutiny in Australia. In 2019, the New South Wales Health Care Complaints Commission prohibited O’Neill from providing health services in the state after finding that some of the health information she provided posed a risk to public health and safety.

Her husband also spoke about criticism his wife has faced over her health teachings, referring to organisations and academics who have challenged some of her views.

They thanked those in positions of authority who, they said, had looked into the matter and enabled her to continue her travels.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.