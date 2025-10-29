Abandoned on Australia's Lizard Island: 80-year-old cruise passenger found dead after shore excursion

According to The Guardian, the woman was on a guided hike from the Coral Adventurer vessel when she became separated from the group and did not re-board. The cruise ship later departed without her.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has opened an investigation into how the woman’s absence went undetected before the vessel left. “AMSA will be conducting interviews with the crew when the ship arrives in Darwin,” authorities confirmed, according to ABC News.

In a statement cited by The Guardian, Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said: “Following the operation, Coral Expeditions was notified by Queensland Police that the woman had been found deceased on Lizard Island. While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman’s family.”

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.