Abandoned on Australia's Lizard Island: 80-year-old cruise passenger found dead after shore excursion

Body of traveller recovered after she failed to board her ship
An 80-year-old woman has been found dead on Lizard Island, part of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, after failing to return to her cruise ship during a shore excursion.
According to The Guardian, the woman was on a guided hike from the Coral Adventurer vessel when she became separated from the group and did not re-board. The cruise ship later departed without her.
Queensland Police said the woman’s body was discovered on Sunday after a search operation was launched the previous evening. Her death is being treated as “sudden and non-suspicious,” as reported by BBC News.
The Coral Adventurer was on the first leg of a 60-night circumnavigation of Australia when the incident occurred. The ship carries up to 120 passengers and 46 crew.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has opened an investigation into how the woman’s absence went undetected before the vessel left. “AMSA will be conducting interviews with the crew when the ship arrives in Darwin,” authorities confirmed, according to ABC News.
The woman, described by officials as a solo traveller, was reported missing late on Saturday. A large-scale search was mounted involving local police, marine authorities, and park rangers. Euronews reported that her body was found on Lizard Island National Park, about 320 kilometres north of Cairns.
In a statement cited by The Guardian, Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said: “Following the operation, Coral Expeditions was notified by Queensland Police that the woman had been found deceased on Lizard Island. While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman’s family.”
Police said a report will be prepared for the coroner. The outcome of the inquiry is expected to focus on safety protocols for passenger management during shore excursions on remote islands.
