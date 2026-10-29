Australia considers Iron Dome-style missile shield

Discussions being held over the availability of the US Patriot missile defence system
Sydney: Australia is considering purchasing missile interceptors developed for Israel’s Iron Dome as it seeks to rapidly build an air defence shield, officials said on Thursday.
Citing rapid changes in warfare seen in Ukraine and the Middle East, defence officials told a parliamentary committee that Australia wanted to have a ground-based missile defence system by the “early 2030s”.
Discussions are being held over the availability of the US Patriot missile defence system and interceptor missiles developed by Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for the Iron Dome, recently used in a new US Marines system and jointly manufactured with US company Raytheon.
Truck-mounted medium-range interceptors were tested by the US Marines in the Pacific territory of Guam in June during a regional war game in which Australia also took part.
Australia does not supply weapons to Israel and its purchase of Israeli defence products has come under political scrutiny.
“The government will always seek to deliver the most suitable military technology,” government minister Murray Watt told the committee when asked about the matter.
Air Marshall Robert Chipman said the defence force will make recommendations to government next year after holding a competitive selection process tied to the Talisman Sabre war game in 2027.
The committee also heard that a surge in drone incursions over defence bases, from 19 incidents in 2022 to 204 last year, was causing security concern.
“We are very concerned to understand the difference between silly teenagers and a higher end threat,” deputy secretary for defence Celia Perkins said.
“There is a significant increase in drone activity.”