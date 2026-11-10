The Standard Missile-6 (aka RIM-174 Standard Extended Range Active Missile), is dubbed as a "versatile and advanced" US naval missile in service today. Developed by Raytheon, it was designed to provide a single weapon that could counter a wide range of threats: It can engage enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, and in more recent years it has also been adapted for use against ships and land targets. Defence Updates