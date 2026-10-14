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Patriot missile defence system: How it works, what it can intercept and why some threats get through

Advanced US-built system can intercept missiles, but low-flying threats pose challenges

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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A Patriot air defence missile is launched from a ground-based battery. The US-built system can intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, but no defence system guarantees complete protection.
A Patriot air defence missile is launched from a ground-based battery. The US-built system can intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, but no defence system guarantees complete protection.
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Dubai: Patriot is one of the world’s most advanced air and missile defence systems, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and hostile aircraft. But even this sophisticated American-built weapon cannot guarantee complete protection against an attack.

Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh late Monday, while two more missiles targeting Khamis Mushait were intercepted early Tuesday.

The latest interceptions follow deadly Houthi strikes on Riyadh’s international airport, raising questions about how missiles and drones can penetrate heavily defended airspace despite modern interception systems.

The answer lies in how different weapons travel, how quickly they can be detected and the limitations of air defence technology.

Here are the key questions.

What is the Patriot missile system?

Patriot is a mobile, ground-based air and missile defence system developed in the United States and operated by several countries, including Saudi Arabia.

It combines powerful radar, command-and-control equipment, launchers and interceptor missiles.

Its radar detects and tracks incoming threats, while computers calculate interception opportunities and guide missiles towards their targets.

Originally developed to destroy hostile aircraft, Patriot has undergone decades of upgrades to counter increasingly sophisticated missiles.

What types of missiles can Patriot intercept?

Patriot can engage several airborne threats.

Ballistic missiles: These weapons climb to high altitudes before descending towards their targets at tremendous speed. Modern PAC-3 interceptors are designed to destroy certain ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight.

Cruise missiles: These fly through the atmosphere, often at low altitudes. Patriot can intercept them if they are detected and tracked in time.

Aircraft: Patriot can engage hostile fighter jets and other military aircraft.

Drones: Some drones can be intercepted, although small, low-flying targets are particularly challenging.

What makes PAC-3 different?

Older PAC-2 interceptors use explosive warheads that release fragments near incoming targets.

The newer PAC-3 family uses hit-to-kill technology, physically striking threats at high speed.

The upgraded PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement offers improved manoeuvrability and a larger defended area than earlier versions.

These capabilities make Patriot particularly effective against certain high-speed ballistic missiles.

Can Patriot stop hypersonic missiles?

Some, but not all.

Hypersonic weapons travel faster than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

Certain ballistic missiles reach hypersonic speeds during descent, and Patriot is designed to intercept some of these threats.

Ukraine has reported using Patriot to destroy Russian Kinzhal missiles.

However, highly manoeuvrable hypersonic weapons remain difficult to intercept because they can change direction while travelling at extreme speeds.

Why are low-flying missiles and drones difficult to stop?

One major problem is the radar horizon.

Because the Earth is curved, ground-based radar cannot detect every low-flying object from long distances.

Cruise missiles and drones travelling close to the ground may remain below radar coverage until they approach their targets.

Terrain and buildings can further complicate detection, leaving defenders with little time to respond.

Small drones may also have limited radar signatures, making them harder to identify.

Can Patriot be overwhelmed by multiple attacks?

Yes. Large, coordinated attacks can strain even sophisticated air defence networks.

A Patriot battery carries a limited number of ready-to-fire interceptors, and reloading takes time.

When numerous missiles and drones arrive together, defenders must track several threats and decide which to engage.

There is also a cost problem. Patriot interceptors can cost millions of dollars, while some attack drones cost only tens of thousands.

This makes using expensive missiles against cheap drones difficult to sustain.

Can Patriot protect an entire country?

No. Patriot is primarily designed to defend important locations, including airports, military bases, cities and energy installations.

Its coverage depends on radar capabilities, interceptor type, terrain and deployment configuration.

Countries therefore rely on layered air defences combining Patriot with shorter-range missiles, surveillance systems and specialised counter-drone weapons.

Why do missiles still get through?

A missile may exploit gaps in radar coverage, approach at low altitude or arrive during a large, coordinated attack.

An interception can also leave dangerous debris falling towards the ground.

Importantly, a missile reaching its target does not automatically mean Patriot failed. The weapon may have approached an area outside the system’s coverage or encountered another defensive system.

The bottom line: Patriot can significantly reduce the danger from missiles and aircraft, but no air defence system can guarantee that every incoming weapon will be stopped.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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