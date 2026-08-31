How America’s new ‘precision’ missile appears to have left a deadly trail in Iran

But what happened in the southern Iranian city of Lamerd on the first day of the Iran war reveals another side of America’s new Precision Strike Missile.

When three missiles exploded above a sports complex and two residential neighbourhoods on February 28, civilians were killed as far as 50 metres from the explosions and buildings were damaged at least 170 metres away, according to a new investigation by conflict monitor Airwars.

Rather than simply exploding on impact, the Lockheed Martin-built Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, is designed to detonate above its target and unleash tens of thousands of dense tungsten pellets at enormous speed in every direction.

The US military has confirmed using the new missile in Iran for the first time during the war but denies firing PrSMs — or any other weapons — at Lamerd.

Seven civilians were reported killed there, most of them children. Among the dead were three teenage girls who had been playing volleyball.

On March 4, US Central Command described its use during the Iran operation as a “historic first”, although it did not disclose where the missiles had been fired.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.