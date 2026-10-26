How to watch Stray Kids 'RUN IT' Tokyo Dome concert live in the UAE

VOX Cinemas screens the K-pop group's RUN IT concert live on November 7 at 4pm UAE time
Dubai: STAYs in the UAE will be able to watch Stray Kids live from Tokyo Dome after all. VOX Cinemas has confirmed it will screen the K-pop group's 'RUN IT' world tour concert live at selected cinemas on Saturday, November 7.
The broadcast starts at 4pm UAE time (3pm in Saudi Arabia). VOX says it is the only cinema chain in the Middle East showing the event. Tickets will be on sale through the VOX Cinemas website and app sometime first week of November.
When: Saturday, November 7, 4pm
Where: Selected VOX Cinemas in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' Live Viewing is the group's first live cinema broadcast of a concert. It is presented by Trafalgar Releasing and JYP Entertainment and will be shown in cinemas worldwide, with some countries screening it later to suit local time zones.
The broadcast comes from the second of three Tokyo Dome concerts, which run from November 6 to 8. When it starts at 4pm in the UAE, it will be 9pm in Tokyo.
Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018, and their fans are known as STAY. All eight members will be on stage at Tokyo Dome: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. According to VOX, the set opens with Hall of Fame, and the production includes laser lighting, large stage setups and traditional Korean performance elements.
According to allkpop, the RUN IT world tour began with five sold-out concerts in Seoul in July and August.
In Japan, Stray Kids became the first male overseas act to hold a solo concert at the National Stadium in Tokyo, drawing around 140,000 fans over two nights. The group then toured Latin America in September, including a headline slot at Rock in Rio in Brazil.
They expect to perform to around 520,000 fans across all their Japan dates on this tour. After Tokyo Dome, the tour moves to Hong Kong and other Asian cities from December, with more dates to be announced.
The concert is only screening at selected VOX locations, and showtimes appear once you choose a cinema on the VOX website or app.