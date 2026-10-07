STAY, get ready: Stray Kids' Tokyo Dome show is heading to cinemas. Will the UAE get it?

Tickets for the November 7 live viewing go on sale on October 14 at 6pm UAE time
Dubai: K-pop fans who can't make it to Japan may still get to watch Stray Kids perform live, from a cinema seat.
The eight-member group's RUN IT world tour concert at Tokyo Dome will be broadcast live in cinemas around the world on Saturday, November 7. It's the first time Stray Kids has offered a live cinema broadcast of a concert.
The screenings are being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, together with the group's agency, JYP Entertainment. UAE cinemas have not yet confirmed whether they will take part, but fans here can keep an eye out over the coming days. BTS World Tour Arirang had aired in Vox Cinemas and announcements were made closer to the date.
Tickets will go on sale at StrayKidsLiveViewing.com on Wednesday, October 14, at 7am Pacific time, which is 6pm in the UAE. Fans can sign up on the website now for event alerts.
The organisers say broadcasts in some territories will be delayed to suit local time zones, so screening times will vary by country.
The broadcast comes from the second of three extra Tokyo Dome shows, which run from November 6 to 8.
Stray Kids announced those dates in August, at the end of two concerts at Tokyo's National Stadium. The group drew 140,000 fans over two nights there, becoming the first overseas male act to hold a solo concert at the venue.
The RUN IT tour opened with five sold-out shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul. The Tokyo Dome production features all eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. According to the organisers, it includes large-scale stage designs, traditional Korean performance elements and laser lighting.
Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said the live broadcast follows the group's successful cinema release earlier this year.
"We look forward to bringing Stray Kids' electrifying world tour to movie theaters worldwide," he said. "Following the incredible success of their cinema release earlier this year, this live broadcast from Tokyo Dome gives audiences across the globe another exciting opportunity to experience Stray Kids in their local cinemas."
Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids debuted in 2018. Much of the group's music is written and produced by its in-house production team, 3RACHA, made up of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.
The group's latest mini album, THIS & THAT, became its ninth consecutive album to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Stray Kids has also won awards at the Billboard Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the People's Choice Awards.
This year, the group headlined New York's Governors Ball Music Festival and Brazil's Rock in Rio, and launched STRAYCITY, a new festival series across Latin America.
When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 (UAE screenings to be confirmed)
Where: Participating cinemas worldwide; UAE venues to be announced
Price: To be announced; tickets on sale from October 14