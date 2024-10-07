Copenhagen: A new blast went off near the Israeli embassy in Denmark, police said on Monday as the world marked the one-year anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel.

The blast occurred some 500 metres from the embassy in Copenhagen and came five days after two explosions near the building for which two Swedish nationals have been remanded in custody.

"We are of course looking into whether there could be a connection to the (earlier) incident at the Israeli embassy," Copenhagen police inspector Trine Moller told reporters.

"There is no indication that this is the case," she added, adding that the explosion was probably caused by gunfire.

Images on local media showed traces of a blast in front of a residential building some 500 metres away from the Israeli embassy.