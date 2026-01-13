Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got Covid jab: UK study

Spreading vaccine positivity: Singer Dolly Parton was literally singing as she got her COVID-19 vaccine, giving her classic song ‘Jolene’ a new twist appropriate for the times. “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine,” she sang in a video. “I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.” Even as more and more people sign up for and get the vaccine, there are still some who might be skeptical about it. So it’s a positive sign when stars use their influence to urge those who are wary of the jab to get it and be safe. Reuters