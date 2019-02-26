Brokering the deal made Zarif popular with reformists and moderates in Iran's fractious political system, but he was also the subject of criticism from the Islamic Republic's hard-liners, who are traditionally suspicious of any engagement with Washington and Europe. The U.S. withdrawal has emboldened the hard-liners and weakened Rouhani, who has been trying to come up with ways to retain some of the benefits of the agreement in negotiations with other signatories.