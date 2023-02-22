Dubai: A young Jordanian man died on Tuesday evening after jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Al Batrawi neighbourhood of Zarqa, 25 kilometres northeast of capital Amman, local media reported.
The victim, in his 20s, allegedly committed suicide.
According to media reports, a civil defence team rushed to the scene and transferred the young man to the Zarqa Governmental Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A security source said: “It is believed that the young man suffered from psychological problems.” The victim’s body was transferred to the forensic department, he added.
Security authorities launched an investigation to determine the causes of the incident and circumstances surrounding it.