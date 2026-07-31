All 17 injured are in stable condition after the crash at Ain Sokhna resort
Egypt: Seventeen people were injured after a woman learning to drive lost control of a car and crashed into an outdoor café at a tourist resort in Egypt's Ain Sokhna, authorities said, leaving customers scrambling for safety.
The incident occurred at the La Sirena tourist village on the Red Sea coast. Initial investigations indicate the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while attempting to move the vehicle, causing it to surge into the café's seating area.
Witnesses told investigators that the woman had been practising driving inside the resort.
Her husband said he had parked the car before a cleaner asked for it to be moved to allow work to continue.
The woman then got behind the wheel, started the engine and mistakenly accelerated, according to his account.
Ambulances rushed to the scene, with 12 injured people taken to Suez Medical Complex for treatment, while five others, including the driver, received medical care at the scene for minor injuries.
Hospital officials said all 17 people suffered injuries ranging from fractures and bruises to cuts and abrasions. All were reported to be in stable condition, and no deaths were recorded.
Police and traffic officers secured the area and impounded the vehicle, while prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident. Authorities have ordered surveillance footage to be reviewed to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the crash.