Dubai: A Sudanese woman has taken the search for a husband to new levels. She went around Khartoum carrying a placard seeking a husband.
Wearing a back facemask and standing next to a traffic signal, the woman was pictured held a placard that said: “I want a groom. I want to marry. I accept polygamy”.
She even wrote her mobile number at the bottom on the placard.
The woman become the talk of the town soon after her pictures were shared on social media.
Over the past few years, Sudan has reported a significant decline in the marriage rate and a considerable increase in the number of divorces.
In 2020, the marriage rate decreased by 21 per cent compared to 2018; the country saw 142,949 marriages in 2020 compared to 180,563 in 2018. According to experts, the big drop is attributed to many reasons, including the bad economic situation in Sudan and the impact of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, shocking statistics from the Sudanese judiciary last year indicated that seven divorces occur every hour in Sudan, bringing the number of cases to more than 60,000 in 2020.