Image Credit:

Egyptians have gone to social media, demanding the cancellation of a concert scheduled for later this week by pop queen Jennifer Lopez in response to her recent gig in Israel.

Lopez is due to perform at her first concert in Egypt on Friday as part of her current world tour ‘It’s My Party’. The 50-year-old superstar has outraged many fans in Egypt and in the Arab world after she performermed at concert in Tel Aviv last week and visited the occupied city of Jerusalem. She appeared in images praying at a holy Islamic site in the city claimed by Jews.

Lopez has since come under heavy criticism in Egypt.

“Jennifer Lopez should better not to come to Egypt after Israel’s concert,” tweeted Egyptian musician Sherif Hawary of the band Cairokee.

Another critic urged Orascom, the organiser of the Egypt concert to scrap the event, which will be held in the city of New Alamein in the country’s famed summer destination on the North Coast. So far, there has been no comment from Orascom, owned by Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris.