Who was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC intelligence chief killed in latest strikes

Senior spy chief led powerful Revolutionary Guards intelligence wing
Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, the head of intelligence for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been killed in the latest US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state media and officials.
His death marks the latest in a series of high-profile killings targeting Iran’s senior military and security leadership as the conflict intensifies. The strike underscores a broader effort to weaken Tehran’s intelligence and command structure amid ongoing hostilities.
Khademi, who had been in the role for less than a year, was a key figure within Iran’s security apparatus, overseeing intelligence, counter-espionage and internal surveillance operations tied closely to the country’s leadership.
Khademi was a senior IRGC commander who rose through Iran’s intelligence and security system over decades, holding multiple sensitive roles.
He was appointed head of the IRGC Intelligence Organisation in June 2025, replacing Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed in an earlier Israeli strike during the Iran-Israel conflict that year, according to Iranian media reports and Reuters.
As intelligence chief of the IRGC, Khademi led one of the most powerful and opaque security bodies in Iran.
The organisation reports directly to the country’s supreme leader and plays a central role in intelligence gathering, counter-espionage and monitoring internal dissent. It has also been linked to the detention of foreign nationals and operations targeting opponents of Iran’s leadership, according to analysts and past reports.
Khademi’s killing highlights a sustained campaign targeting Iran’s senior leadership.
Israel’s defence minister said the strike was part of ongoing operations against key Iranian officials, describing Khademi as a senior figure within the IRGC, according to AFP.
His death is expected to have operational implications, particularly for intelligence coordination and internal security oversight during an active conflict.
The strike comes as Iran, Israel and the United States continue to exchange attacks across the region, with the conflict expanding beyond direct military targets.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed Khademi was killed in a dawn strike, as tensions remain high over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and threats of further escalation, AFP reported.
At the same time, diplomatic efforts — including a proposed 45-day ceasefire mediated by regional actors — are being explored, though uncertainty continues to dominate the situation.