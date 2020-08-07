Smoke seen from Mount Lebanon rises from the site of a car bomb explosion in southern Beirut, Lebanon, August 15, 2013. Accusations of Qatar financing terrorism are very serious, say British MP Ian Paisley, Jr. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: Since the July 2006 war, the effects of “Thank you Qatar” continue to this day. This is how the relationship between Qatar and Hezbollah, which continued after 2006 in the dark, was devoted to financial and moral support through the Kefraya and Al Foah negotiations, and the billions deal to release 26 fishermen who belonged to the ruling family of Qatar.

In the latest chapters of the Qatari conspiracy with the Devil Party, the American Fox News channel revealed that Doha had funded the delivery of weapons to the terrorist Hezbollah militia, considering that this would endanger the American forces in Qatar, which number about 10,000 people.

A file provided by security expert Jason G. documented the purchase of weapons in Qatar. He told Fox News a member of the royal family in Doha allowed the delivery of military equipment to Hezbollah. On Wednesday, the Fox News report indicated that Qatar’s ambassador to Belgium and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Suleiman Al Khulaifi sought to pay Jason 750,000 euros to conceal the file.

Jason, who uses a pseudonym to protect himself from Qatari retaliation, said his goal is “to stop Qatar from financing extremists.”

Financing of terrorism

In interviews with Fox News, prominent European politicians urged a quick crackdown on Qatar’s financing of terrorism and for Hezbollah in particular. “We should have a European policy regarding Qatar, and be especially careful in its financing of terrorism,” said French Senator Natalie Joule, who led a commission investigating extremist networks in Europe and prepared a report for NATO on terrorist financing.

Belgium should ask the European Union to conduct an investigation and freeze all Qatari bank accounts in the meantime. She added, “We have to follow a wise general policy to prevent any funding for terrorism, especially by countries such as Qatar or Turkey” that support the Muslim Brotherhood and its dangerous ideology.

In turn, British Member of Parliament Ian Paisley, Jr., who tracks the financing of terrorism, told Fox News that Qatar’s behaviour “is outrageous and the government in the UK and Belgium alike must act decisively”. He added, “These accusations (of Qatar for financing terrorism) are very serious, especially as the ambassador is Doha’s ambassador to NATO.” The matter must be investigated and appropriate measures taken. He continued, “Hezbollah is a terrorist group banned in Britain, and working with them cannot be tolerated. Tomorrow I will call the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom and ask him to investigate these charges and provide evidence to the Ambassador.”

Jason, who worked for several intelligence agencies, confirmed to Fox News that senior German intelligence officials viewed his file as “reliable.”