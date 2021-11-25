Dubai: A famous, 18-year-old Iraqi YouTuber has committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room because his lover recently got married to someone else.
According to media reports, Hamoudi Mawla’s recent social media posts have been full of sadness over the wedding of his lover.
Mawla’s last post was a video clip taken from a movie, describing death as a legitimate 'divorce from the beloved' and calling it the 'Divorce of Lovers'.
Mawla, who is from the Iraqi city of Dhi Qar, became famous after singing in the Tishreen demonstrations without musical instruments. He was known for his funny songs on YouTube, where he put up light emotional songs without music and usually ended with a long laugh.
The growing number of suicide cases in Iraq over the past years has become a worrying public health concern.
Last year, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said there were 298 suicides in Iraq between January 1 and August 30, 2020, recording the highest level compared to the same period in 2003.
However, the real figures could be much higher, as some families try to hide suicide as the cause of death due to the stigma attached to it. In many cases, the cause of death is recorded as “sudden death” without mentioning the word 'suicide'.