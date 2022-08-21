Cairo: A young Egyptian wallpainter has generated massive plaudits and support after he appeared in a viral online video singing while doing the job.
He is seen in the clip singing “Bakra Ya Habibi” (Tomorrow My Love), a famous song by iconic Algerian singer Warda.
Hardly had the video gone on social media when several Egyptian celebrities posted comments expressing admiration for the man’s sweet voice and raw talent.
Alaa Mubarak, the son of late president Hosni Mubarak, commended the wallpainter’s voice. “His voice is more beautiful than many voices now on the scene,” Alaa said on Twitter. “Frankly, he should not be ignored,” he added, reposting the video.
Pop singer and musician Rami Jamal also tweeted, asking his followers to put him in touch with the wallpainter. “Could anyone put my in touch with this great man who has a voice that I haven’t listen to such a voice for long?. It’s necessary” Rami said. He promised to team up in a duet with the man and produce a song for him.
Other music professionals voiced support for him, too.
The wallpainter was later identified as Ahmed Salem, a resident in the Delta governorate of Gharbia.
Overwhelmed by the video popularity and admiration, Salem, 32, said in media remarks he is a music amateur. He disclosed that the viral video was originally filmed more than a year ago. “I’m flying with joy for this [reaction],” he added.
Egypt is long famed as the Hollywood of the East and a hub for entertainers.