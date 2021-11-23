Dubai: Several boxes of cash were successfully retrived from a sinking armoured money transfer van that broke down after it was submerged in floods in Alexandria, northern Egypt, local media reported.
A video showing a number of Egyptian security guards recovering several money boxes from the broken-down vehicle has gone viral on social media.
The money transfer van was sinking in floods caused by heavy rains that lashed the Mediterranean port city and other parts of Egypt.
The video showed workers moving the money boxes using a clothesline.
The security guards were divided into two teams, one on the top of the vehicle, and the other team was at the other point of the washing line tied to an external fence to receive the boxes.