Cairo: Iraqi authorities have vowed to interrogate a soldier who appeared in a video performing stunts with an armoured vehicle in public.
The footage, which went viral online, purportedly shows the soldier flaunting the risky stunts in the centre of the capital Baghdad.
Chief of the Baghdad Operations Command Lt.Gen Ahmed Salim ordered the formation of a committee to interrogate the soldier for violating military discipline rules during a security deployment in the city, according to media reports.
“Our personnel observe the highest standards of military discipline and full commitment while carrying out duties. The violating member does not represent the rest of the military sectors’ personnel,” the Baghdad Operations said in a statement.
The deployment, during which the alleged violation occurred, came in the wake of a failed assassination attempt on Sunday against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi involving a drone attack on his residence.