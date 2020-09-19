Cairo: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the release of a celebrated YouTuber couple arrested earlier for questioning over alleged abuse of their little child in a video to gain money, legal sources said Saturday.
Ahmad Hassan and his wife Zeinab, known for posting controversial YouTube footage on their personal life, recently uploaded a prank video showing the wife painting her face black and appearing in front of her toddler who burst out crying in panic.
The couple were arrested on Wednesday after the state National Council for Childhood and Motherhood filed a legal complaint, accusing them of abusing the child to make money through sharing the video for public viewing.
The country’s prosecutor-general Hmada Al Sawy late Friday ordered their release after paying a combined bail of 40,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh9,302).
He also tasked specialists at the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood of continuing to follow up on the social status of the toddler and her parents to prevent any form of her exploitation or endangering her.
During investigations, Ahmad and his wife had pledged to take good care of their daughter and not to repeat the act in the future.
Their lawyer said they had left a police station in Cairo, where they had been kept for three days, after paying the bail.