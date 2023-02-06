Istanbul: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 568 people, levelling buildings while many were still asleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt.

Dozens of buildings collapsed in cities across the border region. Rescue workers and residents frantically searched for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border, working through tangles of metal and chunks of concrete.

Here is the latest updates:

11:53AM



'Totally destroyed'

Footage from the Syrian border town of Azaz - an area held by opposition forces - showed a rescue worker carrying a toddler from a damaged building.

"The situation is very tragic, tens of buildings have collapsed in the city of Salqin," a member of the White Helmets rescue organisation said in a video clip on Twitter, referring to another town about 5 km (3 miles) from the Turkish border.

Homes were "totally destroyed", said the rescuer on the clip, which showed a street strewn with rubble.

President Bashar Al Assad was holding an emergency cabinet meeting to review the damage and discuss the next steps, his office said.

11:20AM



Death toll in Turkey soars to 284

he death toll has risen to 284 from an earthquake which shook Turkey's south early on Monday, with 2,323 people injured, Vice President Fuat Oktay told a news conference.

He said 70 people were killed in the province of Kahramanmaras, where the quake epicenter was located, along with 20 people in Osmaniye, 18 in Sanliurfa, 14 in Diyarbakir and 13 in Adiyaman.

11:16AM



India ready to provide help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people in Turkey.

"We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people," Modi said.

"India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people," he added.

11:13AM



Pakistan offer condolences

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended condolences to Turkey and Syria over the loss of lives from a massive earthquake. In their separate messages, both expressed grief and conveyed sympathies to the governments and people of the quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

President Alvi said, "In this hour of grief, I and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria." Prime Minister Sharif also extended his profound condolences and sincere sympathies to the leadership and people of the two countries on the human and material loss.

The Foreign Office in a statement also expressed grief over the loss caused by a severe earthquake. "Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief effort. We are confident that the resilient Turkish nation will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic grit and determination," it said.also

11:07AM



At least 100 people killed in Turkey

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 100 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured.

At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey’s Malatya province, neighboring the epicenter, Gov. Hulusi Sahin said. In the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, at least 15 buildings collapsed.

The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings. Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the shock a “devastating earthquake” and said the armed forces were assisting civilian agencies in the rescue effort.

11:00AM



More than 230 dead in Syria

At least 237 people were killed in government-held areas of Syria on Monday after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey, the health ministry said.

"Six hundred and thirty-nine people were injured and 237 were killed in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus," the ministry said in a statement. "516 injuries and 111 deaths recorded in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, a hospital said the earthquake had killed at least eight people in the northern areas controlled by pro-Turkish factions - bringing the war-torn country's total to at least 245 dead.

10:55AM



White House offers US assistance on quake

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says he has told Turkish officials the United States is ready to provide assistance to help with the earthquake rescue effort. In a tweet, Sullivan said the US was “profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake” in Turkey and Syria.

“I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with (Turkey),” Sullivan said.

10:45AM



Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers help

The president of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has sent a message of support to Turkey to offer assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

“I am shocked to learn of deaths and injuries of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet. “We send our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. At this time, we stand by the friendly Turkish people and are ready to provide the necessary assistance.”

10:18AM



UAE issues advisory to Emiratis

The UAE embassy in Ankara has urged Emiratis currently present in Turkey to be extra cautious following the earthquake that hit southern Turkey.

The embassy today advised Emiratis in Turkey to stay away from earthquake-affected areas and follow instructions issued by competent authorities for their own safety.

In case of any emergency, Emiratis can contact the embassy on +97180044444.

09:43AM



Rescue workers search for survivors

Rescue workers and residents frantically searched for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. In one quake-struck Turkish city, dozens pulled away chunks of concrete and twisted metal. People on the street shouted up to others inside a partially toppled apartment building, leaning dangerously.

The quake struck at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), the US agency said, with a 6.7-magnitude aftershock striking 15 minutes later.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) put the magnitude of the quake at 7.4 near Kahramanmaras and the larger city of Gaziantep, close to the Syrian border. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a series of further earthquakes following the initial tremor, which it put at a magnitude of 7.8. There was a quake measuring 6.7 in Gaziantep and another of 5.6 in the city's Nurdag area.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), while the EMSC monitoring service said it was assessing the risk of a tsunami.

Tremors were also felt in the Turkish capital of Ankara, 460 km (286 miles) northwest of the epicentre, and in Cyprus, where police reported no damage.

09:31AM



'People under rubble'

Images on Turkish television showed rescuers digging through the rubble of levelled buildings in the city of Kahramanmaras and neighbouring Gaziantep, where entire sections of cities were destroyed.

A fire lit up the night sky in one image from Kahramanmaras, although its origin remained unclear.

Buildings also crumbled in the cities of Adiyaman, Malatya and Diyarbakir, where reporters saw panicked people rush out on the street. A famous mosque dating back to the 13th century partially collapsed in the province of Maltaya, where a 14-story building with 28 apartments also collapsed.

In other cities, anguished rescuers struggled to reach survivors trapped under the debris. "We hear voices here - and over there, too," one rescuer was overheard as saying on NTV television in front of a flattened building in the city of Diyarbakir. "There may be 200 people under the rubble."

09:08AM



42 aftershocks

A total of 42 aftershocks have been felt in the two hours since the quake first struck at 4.17 am local time, according to Turkey’s ministry of interior disaster and emergency management.

The ministry issued a statement, saying: As of 6:30am, a total of 42 aftershocks, the largest of which was 6.6, were experienced.”

The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was centered north of the city of Gaziantep in an area about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border.

08:17AM



Focus on search and rescue

The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles)to the east, where a security official said at least 17 buildings collapsed.

Authorities said 16 structures collapsed in Sanliurfa and 34 in Osmaniye.

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed footage of people picking through building wreckage, moving stretchers and seeking survivors in Kahramanmaras, where it was still dark.

"Our primary job is to carry out the search and rescue work and to do that all our teams are on alert," Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

"The earthquake struck in a region that we feared. There is serious widespread damage," Kerem Kinik, the chief of the Turkish Red Crescent relief agency, told Haberturk, issuing an appeal for blood donations.

CNN Turk television said the quake was also felt across parts of central Turkey and the capital Ankara.

07:32AM



Many buildings destroyed

Kahramanmaras Governor Omer Faruk Coskun said it was too early to estimate the death toll because so many buildings were destroyed.

"It is not possible to give the number of dead and injured at the moment because so many buildings have been destroyed," Coskun said. "The damage is serious."

07:09AM



Victims stuck under rubble

Syrian civil defence operating in rebel-held areas said on Monday that a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria had left "tens of victims and people stuck under the rubble" of collapsed buildings in the country's north-west.

The civil defence, known as the White Helmets, said in a post on Twitter that the volunteer group was working to rescue survivors.

Television images showed shocked people standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes.

07:13AM



Rescue teams dispatched: Erdogan

"I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage."

The earthquake levelled dozens of buildings across major cities of southern Turkey as well as neighbouring Syria, a country gripped by more than a decade of violence that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions of people.

I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake. - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President

07:00AM



Turkey and Syria earthquake: In Pictures

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on February 6, 2023 in this still image taken from video. Image Credit: Reuters A young injured girl awaits treatment at a hospital follwoing an earthquake, in the border town of Azaz in the rebel-held north of the Aleppo province early on February 6, 2023. Image Credit: AFP Rescuers work amid the rubble from collapsed and damaged buildings following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, February 6, 2023. Image Credit: Sham FM/Handout via Reuters A man walks past by a collapsed building after an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey February 6, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters Syrian rescuers retrieve and injured man from the rubble of a collapsed building follwoing an earthquake, in the border town of Azaz in the rebel-held north of the Aleppo province, early on February 6, 2023. Image Credit: AFP Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters View gallery as list

06:45AM



'Biggest earthquake'

The tremors were felt in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, according to AFP correspondents.

Syrian state television reported that a building near Latakia, on the west coast of Syria, had collapsed.

Pro-government media said several buildings had partially collapsed in Hama, central Syria, with civil defence and firefighters working to pull survivors out of the rubble.

In Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

Raed Ahmed, who heads Syria's National Earthquake Centre, told pro-government radio that this was "historically, the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre".

06:02AM



Magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Multiple strong aftershocks have been felt across the region, including as far away as Lebanon and Israel.

Turkey is in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 - the worst to hit Turkey in decades.

That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

A magnitude-6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.