The US Central Command's General Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East on Saturday as Israel prepares itself for a possible attack by Iran, Axios reported.

Three US and Israeli officials also told Axios that they expect Iran to attack Israel as early as Monday.

While Kurilla's trip was planned before the recent escalation in tensions, he is expected to use the trip to attempt to mobilize the same international and regional coalition that defended Israel on April 13, the publication reported, citing a US official it didn't identify.