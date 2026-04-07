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UN urges Middle East parties to protect civilian infrastructure, uphold international law

UN reminds warring parties that energy and key services are off-limits to attacks

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United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric
United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric
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NEW YORK: The United Nations has renewed its call for all parties to the conflict in the Middle East to comply with international law regarding the conduct of hostilities, emphasising that civilian infrastructure must not be targeted.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric urged all parties on Monday to adhere to their obligations concerning the conduct of military operations.

Dujarric stated that Secretary-General António Guterres reminds all actors that civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, must be protected from attack. He noted that even if specific infrastructure could be considered a military objective, international humanitarian law prohibits attacks if they result in excessive incidental civilian harm.

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In a separate development, the Spokesperson announced that the United Nations is continuing discussions on the formation of a new task force to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian shipments, including fertilisers and other essential materials, through the Strait of Hormuz.

Dujarric also noted that Jean Arnault, the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Middle East Conflict, will travel to the region today.

Further details regarding his itinerary and the countries he will visit are expected to be released in the coming days.

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