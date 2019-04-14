World Health Organization said that 561 others have been wounded in 10 days

A man speaks to another sitting in a turret at a position held by forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) in the suburb of Wadi Rabie about 30 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli Image Credit: AFP

Cairo - The U.N. health agency says ongoing clashes between rival militias for control of Libya's capital have killed at least 121 people.

The World Health Organization says Sunday that 561 others have been wounded since the Libyan National Army launched a major military offensive on April 5.

The fighting pits the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, against rival militias loosely affiliated with a weak U.N.-backed government based in Tripoli.

The U.N. said earlier this week that more than 8,000 people have been displaced by the fighting.