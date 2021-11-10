Amman: Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Wednesday met Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in Amman.
During their meeting, they discussed cooperation in investment, economy, tourism, culture and defence.
They also discussed the outcomes of the meeting between Jordan’s King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in Amman in May.
Sheikh Abdullah extended his greetings to Safadi on the centenary of Jordan’s founding. Safadi congratulated the UAE on its Golden Jubilee and the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Safadi highlighted Jordan’s appreciation for its distinguished ties with the UAE, lauding its mutual stances and its support for Jordan in overcoming economic challenges and support for Jordanian citizens in the UAE.
The meeting was also attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Beloushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.