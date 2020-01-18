Anwar Gargash Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: The UAE has said it “unreservedly” supports a conference due Sunday in Berlin with the aim of halting a years-long conflict in Libya.

“Looking forward to a successful Berlin Conference in our joint efforts towards an end to the conflict in Libya,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.

“The UAE unreservedly supports German efforts in convening the conference & the international community’s goals of peace & stability in Libya,” he added.

The Berlin summit comes days after ceasefire talks, hosted by Russia, ended without a breakthrough.

Libya has descended into chaos since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-supported armed revolt in 2011.

In April, the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar launched a major campaign to capture the capital Tripoli from a rival government supported by militias and Turkey.