The campaign, launched by Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; with the support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and follow-up of H.H. Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.