Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, has been fined after posting a video of himself driving at 225 km/h on a highway near Ankara—almost double the legal speed limit.
The clip, filmed on the Ankara–Nigde Highway and later shared on the minister’s official social media account, quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism. Viewers pointed out that the minister’s speed was not only unlawful but also set a poor example for drivers across the country. According to news agencies, traffic police issued a fine of 9,267 lira ($280) for the violation, which occurred about 50 kilometres outside the capital.
Following the backlash, Uraloglu posted an image of his ticket on X (formerly Twitter) along with a statement acknowledging his mistake. He explained that he had briefly taken the wheel to check the status of the highway project and “unintentionally exceeded the speed limit for a short period.” He added, “With the related video, I have essentially reported myself. Adhering to speed limits is mandatory for everyone. Our Highway Gendarmerie has imposed the necessary penalty. I will be much more careful from now on.”
Despite his apology, online criticism continued. Some users questioned how the video was approved for posting, noting that someone in his team should have flagged the violation before it was shared publicly.
The incident has renewed debate on road safety in Turkey, with many calling for public figures to set stronger examples in adhering to traffic laws.
