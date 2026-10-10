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Turkey bans social media for children under 15 from November 1

New law requires platforms to verify users' ages and protect children from harmful content

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AFP
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Platforms must introduce age verification as authorities tighten online protections for children.
Platforms must introduce age verification as authorities tighten online protections for children.
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Turkey on Saturday formally declared a ban on the use of social media for under-15s, scheduled to come into effect on November 1.

It has joined a growing number of countries legislating to protect children and teenagers from the harmful effects of online platforms.

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The official state journal published the decision following the adoption of a law by parliament in April.

It stipulates that social media providers must "take the necessary technical and administrative measures, including age verification, to implement" protections for young people.

"No service likely to produce an addictive effect in children may be offered."

Countries including Australia have introduced restrictions on social media for children and others such as Britain and France are pushing to do the same.

They aim to protect children from digital risks such as screen addiction, lack of sleep, bullying and eating disorders.

Rights groups have complained of restrictions on freedom of expression in Turkey targeting LGBTQ communities, the media and the political opposition. Numerous social media accounts have been blocked in recent weeks.

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