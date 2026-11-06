Trump threatens more destruction in Iran: 'You’ll know soon enough'

Trump hints at escalating attack to ensure Iran’s nuclear program can never be revived
President Donald Trump said late on Thursday he will soon decide whether to widen the war on Iran, warning the US might have to “destroy the rest of the country,” Axios reported.
The remarks came as Democrats’ midterm wins raise questions about how much room he has before the new Congress arrives.
Speaking in the Oval Office after meeting his national security team, Trump said the administration would make a decision on whether to “go further” and ensure Iran’s nuclear program can never be revived.
He added that he would rather not destroy the rest of the country, but “maybe I’ll have to,” and that people would “know soon enough.”
He claimed Iran could take 25 to 30 years to rebuild, and acknowledged that 18 US service members have died in the conflict.
Two US officials told Axios the meeting was the first on Iran since the midterms. Trump is weighing further strikes, continued economic pressure or a deal.
Iran International reported that Democrats’ victory could strengthen oversight, but some analysts say it may encourage Trump to intensify operations before the new Congress takes office in January.
A guest on Iranian state TV speculated that Trump could attack in the roughly two months before then. Others cautioned that a change in Congress alone will not stop the war.
Trump has sent conflicting messages. He told the Financial Times the US had no immediate plans for another major attack, saying “we’re locked and loaded if we need to go.”
He told Politico his decision to launch the war was correct, and told The Wall Street Journal it was “a piece” of the election result. He also told Fox News, “I think it’s a gasoline price,” not a war.