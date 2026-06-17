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Trump says Iran accord to be signed 'shortly', 'maybe' Thursday or Friday

Trump Insists he maintains a good relationship with Netanyahu

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AFP
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expected the accord with Iran ending the Middle East war to be signed "shortly" but added uncertainty over the exact date.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expected the accord with Iran ending the Middle East war to be signed "shortly" but added uncertainty over the exact date.
AP

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expected the accord with Iran ending the Middle East war to be signed "shortly" but added uncertainty over the exact date.

"The deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly, tomorrow (Thursday), maybe the next day (Friday)," Trump said at the G7 summit, after previous announcements that it would be signed Friday in Switzerland.

"We are going to most likely sign a deal," he added.

Trump told reporters at the final press conference of the G7 that he was prepared to "bomb the hell" out of Iran if they violated the agreement.

"If they are not behaving they will be hit again," he said.

But he added: "They don't want to get bombed, they don't want to get hit".

In a long succession of comments on his dealings with Iran, Trump recalled at length how he had in 2020 issued the order to kill Qassem Soleimani, the head of foreign operations for the Revolutionary Guards, who he described repeatedly as a "mad genius".

Trump also recalled the February 28 air strike that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, who he said were "having breakfast" at the time.

Trump was also asked about the deadly strike on an Iranian school in Minab on the first day of the war, which left 155 dead, according to the Iranian authorities.

Initially describing the question as "strange", Trump said: "Nobody did it on purpose. Mistakes are made, war is nasty."

"I know it is under investigation," he said, telling the reporter to address the question to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth instead.

A US Tomahawk cruise missile hit the elementary school due to a targeting mistake, according to the preliminary findings of a US military investigation reported by The New York Times.

Trump also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for staying "neutral" in the Middle East war.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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