United Nations - US President Donald Trump’s administration has told the Israeli regime that it will present its long-awaited Middle East peace plan early next year, the regime’s UN envoy said Tuesday.
Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon told journalists that the peace plan was “completed” and that the administration had discussed timing with Israel to unveil the proposals.
“As far as we know, they speak with us about beginning of ’19, which is coming soon,” Danon said. “We don’t know the details of the plan but we know that it’s completed.”
The ambassador said early next year was considered the best timing because it will be several months before expected elections in Israel.
A rollout of the peace plan in early 2019 will allow Trump to “present it without interfering in our political debate in Israel,” he said.
The Palestinians have severed ties with the Trump administration after his December decision to move the US embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem and declare the city Israel’s capital.
The US administration has also cut more than $500 million in Palestinian aid.
The Palestinians see the city as the capital of their future state. International consensus has been that occupied Jerusalem’s status must be negotiated between the two sides.
Trump said in September that he planned to unveil the peace plan by the end of the year, and has suggested that the proposals could provide for the creation of a Palestinian state.
Danon said he did not know if the two-state solution was included in the US plan.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and lawyer Jason Greenblatt, who have led efforts to draft the plan, travelled to the region several times for talks on the proposals.