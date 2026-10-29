GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Three killed, five injured in rock collapse at Turkey's Cappadocia tourist site

Heavy rain triggers collapse at famous Fairy Chimneys, killing two Turks and a foreigner

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Three were killed and five others injured in rock collapse at Turkey's Cappadocia tourist site after heavy rainfall triggers disaster at the iconic Fairy Chimneys.
Three were killed and five others injured in rock collapse at Turkey's Cappadocia tourist site after heavy rainfall triggers disaster at the iconic Fairy Chimneys.
X/

Dubai: Three people, including a foreign national, were killed and five others injured after heavy rainfall triggered a rock collapse at a popular tourist site in Turkey's Cappadocia region, local authorities said.

The collapse occurred at a site known as the Fairy Chimneys in central Turkey, a major tourist destination famous for its distinctive rock formations shaped by ancient volcanic activity and erosion.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek initially announced on X that two people had died and five others were injured in the incident.

“Preliminary findings indicate that two people were killed and five others injured in the incident,” he said. However, rescue teams later recovered a third body from beneath the rubble, raising the death toll to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok said.

He confirmed that one of the victims was a foreign national, while the other two were Turkish citizens.

In a subsequent statement, Kok said search and rescue operations had been completed after emergency teams confirmed that no further intervention was required.

“All our operations have been completed. We have concluded all verification and inspection work,” he said.

“Our teams withdrew after confirming that there was no need to continue operations at this stage.”

The governor said an investigation would begin on Friday under the supervision of the public prosecutor's office, alongside technical assessments by specialised experts.

Cappadocia, one of Turkey's most popular tourist destinations, is renowned for its towering, cone-shaped rock formations known as Fairy Chimneys, which were formed through ancient volcanic activity and shaped over thousands of years by natural erosion.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Turkey

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

VAT refund

Now get UAE tourist VAT refunds in a day

3m read
Mahesh Tinaikar, Indus Creed guitarist, dies at 63

Mahesh Tinaikar, Indus Creed guitarist, dies at 63

2m read
Al Wathba Wetland Reserve's biggest attraction is its flamingos

A beacon of Abu Dhabi's conservation legacy

3m read
A soldier in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, Nigeria.

Gunmen kill 17 in northwestern Nigeria: authorities

1m read