Dubai: Three brothers in Algeria reportedly divorced their wives in less than a minute for failing to take care of their old mum, local media said.
According to media reports, the three brothers are said to have gone back home from their work but found their sick mother being given a shower by her neighbour while and not their wives, which infuriated the three men, prompting them to divorce their wives all at once.
The old woman’s daughter used to visit her mum twice a week to take care of her but could not come recently because she was taking care of her husband who had been diagnosed with cancer.
Accordingly, the three bothers asked their wives to take care of their mother, which they allegedly refused to do. Making matters worse, as far as the brothers were concerned, was seeing that the old woman was left to the mercy of the neighbours.